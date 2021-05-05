Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce $376.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.65 million. Angi reported sales of $343.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,531.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

