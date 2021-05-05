Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,984,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 7,349,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.2 days.

Telesites stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Telesites has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Get Telesites alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSSLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Telesites in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.