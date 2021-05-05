Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Increased to $399.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $418.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

