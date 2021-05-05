Brokers Offer Predictions for SP Plus Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SP Plus in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SP stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $812.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

