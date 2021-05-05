BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

