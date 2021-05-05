Royal Nickel Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Nickel’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TSE KRR opened at C$3.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of C$568.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. Royal Nickel has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$4.49.

