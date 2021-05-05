BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $39.39 on Monday. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,511 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

