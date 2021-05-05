Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11. Clene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

