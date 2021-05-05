Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.78 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

