Northcoast Research Comments on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 107,967 shares of company stock worth $2,996,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

