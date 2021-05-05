HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target upped by analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.