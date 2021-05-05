CL King Reiterates Neutral Rating for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at CL King in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

GRA stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

