Royal Bank of Canada Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $135.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.07 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

