Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $135.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $121.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $121.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.