Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $135.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.
NYSE:EMN opened at $121.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $121.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11.
In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.