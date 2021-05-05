TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6852 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

