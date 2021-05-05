The E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.