Immersion (IMMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect Immersion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMMR opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of -171.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Insiders have sold a total of 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

