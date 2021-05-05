SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

