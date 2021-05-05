Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.12 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In other news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.