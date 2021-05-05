WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

