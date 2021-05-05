WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
