A10 Networks, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for A10 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,926 shares of company stock worth $186,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 90.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 248,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 48.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $2,906,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

