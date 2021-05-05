Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

GNRC opened at $312.99 on Monday. Generac has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.14 and a 200-day moving average of $270.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Generac by 86.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

