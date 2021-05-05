Brokers Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for DexCom in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $449.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $371.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.29 and its 200-day moving average is $368.68. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

