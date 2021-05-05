Analysts Offer Predictions for International Game Technology PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT opened at $16.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

