CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.06

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.06 and last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 62458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 115,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.