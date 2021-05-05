Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $11.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $11.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,307.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

