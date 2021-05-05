CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.27

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

