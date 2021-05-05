Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 69,020 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter.

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

