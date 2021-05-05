BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

