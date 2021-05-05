180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 33.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.29% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.