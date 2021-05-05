Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BWMX opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.