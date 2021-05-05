Morgan Stanley Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $444.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of MA opened at $375.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day moving average is $346.45. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,529 shares of company stock valued at $116,725,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

