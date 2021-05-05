L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX opened at $216.40 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

