LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists.

LMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

