InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDCC stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

