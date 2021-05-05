Ventas (VTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.66-0.71 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,223,334. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

