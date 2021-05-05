ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

