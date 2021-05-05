BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP opened at $13.25 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.