Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

