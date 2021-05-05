Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Autoliv stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

