Piper Sandler Comments on Altria Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

