Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ingevity Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of NGVT opened at $85.00 on Monday. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

