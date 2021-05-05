O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $559.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $377.27 and a one year high of $561.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

