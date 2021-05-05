TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

