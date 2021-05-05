Valvoline Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

VVV opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

