Athersys (ATHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATHX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $353.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

