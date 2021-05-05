American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,077,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of LIACF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

