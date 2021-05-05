American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,077,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of LIACF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.
About American Lithium
