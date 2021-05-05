Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.
