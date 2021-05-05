Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

