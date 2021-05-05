Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HWM opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.98.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
