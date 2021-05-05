Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

